Missing Brighton man found safe

A missing man from Brighton has been found safe, Sussex Police said.

Good news! Ryan Steinhauser, 27, has been found safe in London this evening. Thank you to everyone who cared and shared our appeal. pic.twitter.com/umyCj2z8bW — Brighton&Hove Police (@BtonHovePolice) July 12, 2021

The force issued a public appeal for help last night to find Ryan Steinhauser, 27.

Police said: “Ryan Steinhauser, who had been reported missing from Brighton, has been found safe.

“The 27-year-old man was found by officers in London on Monday evening (12 July).

“Thank you to everyone who cared and shared our appeal.”