Los Fastidios announce Brighton gig at The Prince Albert

Posted On 14 Jul 2021 at 3:53 pm
Los Fastidios with Elisa Dixan are coming to town

Los Fastidios formed in Verona (north east Italy) in late 1991 and are led by Enrico, who is the founder of the independent label KOB Records. The current band lineup also features Ciacio (bass/vocals), Mario (guitar/vocals) and Bacchetta (drums) as well as guest vocalist Elisa Dixan.

The Lost Fastidios sound is a powerful melodic street-punk which mixes classical 80’s British Punk-OI! sounds with a lot of skanking moments, and more rock’n’roll and hardcore rhythms. The lyrics are sung in Italian with some touches of English, French, Spanish and German languages. The lyrics come from the most cheerful street situations to more serious and involved matters which deal with social problems, such as battles against racism-fascism and any form of discrimination, for the animal rights, for freedom and against the capitalistic system.

The band have announced an appearance in Brighton for mid November, which sees them appearing at the The Prince Albert on Tuesday 16th November 2021, with support coming from Brighton’s very own Dakka Skanks, Soho Bombshell. and Son Of Lex. Grab your tickets HERE and HERE or from your usual ticket outlet.

Dakka Skanks live at the Prince Albert, Brighton 15.02.19 (pic Karl Smith) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Prior to lockdown, Los Fastidios have attended a great number of anti-racist intiatives and social causes, by taking part in various support gigs with collections in favour of Chiapas, for the workers, against racism, for the animal rights, against war, against capitalism and neoliberism, etc.

Soho Bombshell will be supporting Los Fastidios

Over the years, Los Fastidios have toured all over Italy and in Germany, France, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Croatia, Slovakia, England, Belgium, Spain, Hungary, Denmark, Slovenia, Serbia, Euskadi, Sweden, Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Eire, Ulster, Romania, Bulgaria, Russia, Greece and Canada. Thanks to these gigs the band received very good reviews.

Ooooh lovely coloured vinyl releases!

Los Fastidios have shared the bill with many great bands including Angelic Upstarts, The Oppressed, Rancid, Lagwagon, Cock Sparrer, Sham 69, Red London, Business, Slackers, 999, Undertones, UK Subs, Vibrators, Subhumans, Dr Ring Ding, Zona A, Harries, Bouncing Souls, Movement, Sham 69, The Boys, Mad Sin, Real McKenzies, Klasse Kriminale, Mr Review, Stage Bottles, 8°6 Crew, Goldblade, Oi! Polloi, Loikamie, Brigada Flores Magon, GBH, Oxymoron, Anti Nowhere League, Cramps, Stranglers, Argies, Lurkers, Splodgenessabounds, Buzzcocks, Ska-P, ecc. and many many more.

Los Fastidios live at the Back Beat Bar, Hove 14.11.19 (pic courtesy of Ian MacKenzie and Elisa Dixan) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Los Fastidios were last in town with Dakka Skanks and Soho Bombshell on 14th November 2019 and the Brighton & Hove News Music Team were in attendance – Read our review HERE.

Visit their official website for further details: www.losfastidios.net

The Prince Albert will host the Los Fastidios gig (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click on pic to enlarge!)

