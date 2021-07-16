Hove school moves online for last week of term



A Hove secondary school has decided to move learning online for all year groups for the last week of term.

Kings School in Hangleton had already sent home all of years 7 and 10, most of year 9 and some year 8 this week due to covid self-isolation.

This morning, headteacher Sarah Price wrote to parents to announce that learning for the whole school would be online for the last two days of term, Monday and Tuesday next week.

In the letter, she said: “We do understand this is short notice and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“I hope you will understand the reasons for this decision and I am sure that many of you will welcome the removal of the threat of your child needing to self-isolate as we go into the summer holiday period.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank you and your children again for all your support of our school this academic year.

“The students have been exceptional regarding the way in which they have adapted to changing restrictions and accepted them to protect the wider community.

“I am very proud of them all and hope they all have a fantastic summer break.”

Hundreds of pupils and staff at both primary and secondary schools have been told to self-isolate because of close contact with people who have tested positive with covid in the last week.

A lack of pupils and short staffing has led to whole year groups being sent home at several schools across the city.

The most recently published demographic rate for Brighton and Hove suggest cases among both five to nine-year-olds and 10 to 14-year-olds are now dropping – but is still rising amongst 15 to 19-year-olds.