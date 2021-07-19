Firefighters tackle Hove fire
The fire service has warned people to avoid a Hove street this morning as it tackles a blaze there.
Three fire engines are in Brunswick Place tackling a fire in a home.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters from Roedean, Hove and Preston Circus are currently in attendance and are using four breathing apparatus, one in seven foam and one main jet to tackle the fire.
“Please avoid the area.”
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.