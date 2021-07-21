Man charged after stabbing in Brighton

A man has been charged with stabbing another man in Brighton, leaving him with a serious chest injury.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Wednesday 21 July): “Police charged a man in connection with an incident where a man suffered a serious injury in Brighton.

“Officers were called to a flat in Pelham Street at 11.59pm on Monday (19 July) following a report that a man had been stabbed.

“The victim – a 20-year-old man – suffered a chest injury and has been taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

“Mustafa Mohammed, 18, of Pelham Street, Brighton, was charged with wounding with intent.

“He has been remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (21 July).

“The incident is being treated as isolated and there is nothing to suggest any threat to the wider community.

“Anyone with information or who witnessed anything that may assist with our investigation is urged to report it to us online or by calling 101, quoting 1715 of 19/07.”