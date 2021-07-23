Brighton boy, 16, given two-year sentence for series of robberies

A 16-year-old boy from Brighton stole clothes and a watch worth £1,600 from a young woman when he robbed her.

The youth, who cannot be named, mugged two other people in Brighton on the same day in October 2019, Lewes Crown Court was told.

He stole a red hoodie from one of them and a £10 note and a Gucci belt from the other.

The court was told that on another occasion, in July last year, the teenager also stole money and a mobile phone to the value of £500 in another mugging.

A few weeks earlier he robbed two people in Brighton, stealing £10 cash from one and £10 cash a £40 hoodie from the other.

And in May 2019 he and a man robbed another person in Brighton, stealing their wallet.

On Monday (19 July) at Lewes Crown Court, Judge Anne Arnold sentenced the youth to a two-year detention and training order for the series of robberies.

He was given the same sentence for each of the robberies, all to be served concurrently, making two years in total.

The youth, from the North Laine area, was also ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge.

An earlier referral order was revoked.

And the judge made a “forfeiture and destruction” order in respect of a knife that he had.