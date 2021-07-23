Cycle lanes made the headlines but councillors have been busy with other issues too

It’s been a very busy week for your councillors. We had a council meeting last week where we bestowed the Freedom of the City award on Sir Peter Field and key workers.

We then discussed a number of important issues, including better bus services, park and ride, electric car share, improving pay for teachers, women’s safety, as well as investing in community wealth and making our city a better place by tackling weeds and supporting the tidy up teams. And much more.

On Wednesday (21 July), we had a long and thorough debate about active travel and the future of the temporary cycle lanes.

We supported extending most cycle lane schemes. But we voted to remove the temporary lanes in Old Shoreham Road in favour of identifying a viable alternative local route.

The Climate Assembly was clear on consulting residents and they have been loud and clear. Let’s all work together on tackling the climate crisis and finding a better route for these lanes.

On Thursday we discussed recovery from the pandemic. Let’s hope that we can recover safely.

Labour will be calling on all businesses to continue the recovery with caution including social distancing, sanitising, regular testing and mask wearing.

We’re launching a campaign today for covid-safe public spaces – and you can sign our pledge here.

It is good to see the city, our beaches and our open spaces buzzing with people in this good weather but please take care and take your litter home with you if you can’t find a bin.

Councillor Amanda Evans and I visited the Brighton and Hove Food Partnership this week. We had a look round the community kitchen and talked about the many strands of activity the food partnership manages.

The partnership’s work ranges from developing food strategy to providing direct assistance for those suffering from food poverty, to composting and everything in between.

We were very concerned to learn about the many households still experiencing food poverty in our city.

We are excited about their communal cookery activities which can have so many benefits including team and confidence building. You can find out more here.

Councillor Carmen Appich is the joint Labour opposition leader on Brighton and Hove City Council.