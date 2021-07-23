New date for David Essex Brighton concert

Internationally renowned singer, composer and actor David Essex OBE has announced a full list of rescheduled shows for his nationwide tour. The 18 date UK tour taking place in September 2022 will see him call in at the Brighton Centre on Friday 23rd 2022, where he will perform many much loved hits spanning over his entire repertoire. Grab your tickets HERE.

David first shot to fame when he went to an audition for the London production of the musical ‘Godspell’ and was chosen by enthusiastic US producers for the role of Jesus. He received major awards and some ecstatic reviews which saw him lead a cast at the Roundhouse and then at the West End for two years.

Since then David Essex has enjoyed a remarkable career that has combined concerts, records, theatre, composing, films and television with striking success. He has written, recorded and produced albums that have sold millions of copies worldwide. He’s also had twenty-three Top 30 singles in Britain alone. These include the Grammy© nominated ‘Rock On’ which not only topped the charts in Britain and the USA, but sold over one million copies. Subsequent singles followed such as ‘Lamplight’, ‘Hold Me Close’ and ‘Gonna Make You A Star’ which made David a household name. Mayhem ensued throughout the UK, with crowds for his concerts resembling Beatlemania and traffic stopping whenever he appeared.

David has continued to this day to produce and write albums including 2013’s ‘Reflections’ and has contributed to stage and screen with the likes of ’Silver Dream Machine’ taken from ‘Silver Dream Racer’, in which he starred.

Acting credits also include ‘That’ll Be The Day’, its sequel ‘Stardust’, ‘Traveller’, ‘The Guvnors’, ‘Black Prince’ and more recently BBC TV’s ‘EastEnders’ as the head of the Moon family. Theatre credits include outstanding performances in ‘Evita’, ‘Boogie Nights 2’, ‘ELF!’, ‘Footloose’, ‘Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Aspects Of Love’, plus his own musicals ‘Mutiny!’ and ‘All The Fun Of The Fair’.

David has also written a bestselling poetry book ‘Travelling Tinker Man & Other Rhymes’ plus two successful autobiographies ‘A Charmed Life’ and ‘Over The Moon’, the latter a Number 1 Sunday Times Bestseller.

David Essex is the only artiste in the world to have achieved success in all areas of entertainment and continues to break boundaries with his unique talent.

All original tickets will remain valid for the new rescheduled 2022 UK dates, tickets are on sale now and available from www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk

RESCHEDULED UK TOUR DATES 2022

Sat 03 Sep 2022 Bournemouth International Centre

Sun 04 Sep 2022 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Mon 05 Sep 2022 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Tue 06 Sep 2022 Salford Lowry Lyric Theatre

Thu 08 Sep 2022 Newcastle O2 City Hall

Fri 09 Sep 2022 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Sat 10 Sep 2022 Sheffield City Hall

Mon 12 Sep 2022 Oxford New Theatre

Tue 13 Sep 2022 Leicester De Montfort Hall

Thu 15 Sep 2022 Birmingham Symphony Hall

Fri 16 Sep 2022 Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

Sat 17 Sep 2022 Cardiff St David’s Hall

Mon 19 Sep 2022 Southampton Mayflower

Tue 20 Sep 2022 Bath Forum

Thu 22 Sep 2022 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Fri 23 Sep 2022 Brighton Centre

Sat 24 Sep 2022 Ipswich Regent

Mon 26 Sep 2022 London Palladium

Further information, visit: www.davidessex.com

