Today’s ‘On The Beach’ event cancelled!



The Concorde 2 have just released this official announcement …

“IMPORTANT UPDATE

Due to reasons beyond our control, we regret we have to cancel today’s On The Beach event.

It is hugely devastating for us to have to cancel the third sold out day of On The Beach after months of planning and two hugely successful sold out days on Friday and Saturday.

Our deepest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused.

Your ticket company will be in touch regarding your refund.

Further information will follow in due course. C2 X”

They have also stated:

“We’re happy to confirm that the On The Beach Official AFTER PARTY at Concorde 2 is still due to go ahead tonight. The door times are moving to 8pm to give you more time to enjoy the night, plus we’re incredibly excited to announce that Hybrid Minds will now be playing!

A limited number of tickets may become available soon on the Concorde 2 website – keep an eye out!”