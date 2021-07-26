Pedestrian seriously injured in A259 crash

A male pedestrian is being treated in a Brighton hospital for serious injuries after a crash on the A259 coast road.

Sussex Police issued an appeal for witnesses after the crash which happened about 3.45pm today (Monday 26 July).

The road was still closed during the evening rush hour, with drivers warned about delays, diversions and tailbacks in both directions.

Sussex Police said: “At 3.45pm on Monday 26 July a car and a male pedestrian collided at the junction of Downland Avenue and the A259 South Coast Road, Peacehaven.

“The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment.

“Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact the police either online at or by calling 101, quoting Operation Mastermind.”