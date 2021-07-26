Racist abuser wanted by police after outburst on Brighton bus

A man suspected of an outpouring of racist abuse on a bus in Brighton is wanted by Sussex Police.

The force issued a picture of the suspect today (Monday 26 July) and asked for the public’s help in finding him.

Sussex Police said: “Police have released this image of a man sought in connection with a racially aggravated public order offence.

“The incident occurred on the number 1 Brighton and Hove Buses bus heading west along Western Road, Brighton, at around 7.20pm on Monday 31 May.

“The suspect is alleged to have used a number of racially aggravated expletives towards the victim, who had been speaking with the bus driver about a separate matter.

“He is described as white, about 40-years-old and 5ft 10in, of stocky build, with dyed yellow long hair tied back – and wearing a short-sleeved tight black shirt, with white stars all over, and black shorts.

“The suspect was with another man and they had a small dog.

“They were sat on the lower deck near the front of the bus when the incident occurred.

“If this is you, or if you recognise this man, please report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1253 of 31/05.”