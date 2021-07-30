Wind warning from Met Office as Storm Evert sweeps through

Brighton and Hove could be in for a battering, according to the Met Office, as Storm Evert sweeps across the country.

The official forecaster issued a wind warning for today (Friday 30 July), with gusts of 40mph to 50mph in prospect.

According to the warning, given yesterday: “Windy weather on Friday may lead to some travel disruption.”

The Met Office said: “Windy conditions, including coastal gales for some, will develop across southern and south eastern England early on Friday, spreading into North Sea coastal areas during the late morning and afternoon.

“Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected quite widely, with gusts of 55 mph or so likely in some of the most exposed coastal areas.

“Winds will then slowly ease from the west later on Friday.”

The gales could result in some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, the Met Office said.

And some bus and train services could also be affected, with some journeys taking longer.

The Met Office added: “Coastal routes, seafronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

“There may also be some fallen trees and damage to temporary outdoor structures is possible.”