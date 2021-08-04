BREAKING NEWS

Mills signs on for two more seasons with Sussex

Posted On 04 Aug 2021
Fast bowler Tymal Mills is staying at Hove for two more years after extending his T20 contract with Sussex, the club said today (Wednesday 4 August).

Tymal Mills – Picture courtesy of Sussex Cricket

The club said: “Since joining the club in 2015, the left-arm fast bowler has played 60 T20 matches for Sussex.

“The 28-year-old’s 75 wickets for the Sharks make him Sussex’s fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket. Three more dismissals will take Tymal into second place, behind only Will Beer.

“Tymal is the Sharks’ joint top wicket-taker in this year’s Vitality Blast, level on 11 with David Wiese.”

Mills said: “I’m really pleased to sign this extension. I’m currently in my seventh year down at Sussex and it’s a great place to play cricket and a great place to live.

“We’re in the hunt for the Blast trophy again this year with a quarter-final to look forward to after the Hundred finishes. Hopefully, we can sustain this level of success over the next few years.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with Kirts in his first year as head coach after developing a good relationship while he was bowling coach – and Wrighty is a great captain who trusts me to do my job out in the middle.

“I’m looking forward to continuing playing for them both over the next couple of years.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys coming through at the club and I enjoy working with the young bowlers.

“They’re keen to learn and improve and I’ll always be on hand to help them when I can so that when they get their chance in the first team they’re ready and confident to play our brand of brave aggressive T20 cricket.”

Sussex’s T20 head coach James Kirtley said: “It’s no secret how important Tymal is to our T20 team so I am delighted he will be with Sussex for the next two years.

“He regularly bowls the tough overs and more often than not delivers at crucial moments. He has committed fully to the T20 team this year and his improvement in his batting and fielding has been great to see.

“His performances this year have fully deserved the attention of England and I personally feel he has more to offer at the top level.

“On a personal level, I really enjoy working with Tymal. He is a fine individual who has a hugely positive influence on our dressing room.”

Categories

