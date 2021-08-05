Adrenaline filled set from Young Francis Hi Fi at The Green Door Store

YOUNG FRANCIS HI FI – GREEN DOOR STORE, BRIGHTON 3.8.21

I’ve been waiting nearly 18 months for a Young Francis Hi Fi show, but with date changes due to lockdown rules and members getting covid pings, it’s been tough.

I was due to witness their energetic live set last month at The Pipeline for the inaugural ‘Garageland Brighton’ event with The Blue Carpet Band and Wife Swap USA, but covid intervened and SKiNNY MiLK stepped in at the last minute. Gutted! I’m sure Young Francis Hi Fi felt exactly the same and so now out of the blue, they’re playing a free show at the Green Door Store.

Tonight’s event should have indeed been the ‘Top Left Club’ album launch party, but due to the drummer falling foul to the NHS track and trace, it’s left to YFHF to fill the gap. Typically, I was also at another gig tonight, but that didn’t mess up my plans as it was literally a stone’s throw away at The Prince Albert. So I bolted across to the Green Door Store in time to catch all of the YFHF set.

Was it worth the wait? Hell yeah!

The Young Francis Hi Fi personnel are: Young Francis (guitar/vocals), Jimi Dymond (guitar/backing vocals), Mac Daddy (bass) and Danny Joe Handsome (drums). The boys have lost none of the spark, speed and energy as they fly through classic garage punk meets 60’s beat pop infused with the energy and power of The Damned, Ramones and Dickies.

Each of their 15 song set tonight is a 2-minute blast like an adrenaline shot to the heart. Girls, lost love, music and getting high is the subject matter which translates to all-out sing-a-long banging tunes like ‘Julia’, ‘Gimme A Kiss’, ‘Jenny Jenny’, ‘Do You Like Good Music?’ and ‘I Wanna Hold You Tight (Tonite)’.

Young Francis Hi Fi deserves to be at the top of your gig list, go get out and catch them live. If you fancy a trip to the big smoke, they’ll appear with The Speedways this Saturday 7th August at Nambucca, 596 Holloway Road, Archway, London, N7 6LB. Tickets available HERE.

Hey ho Let’s go!

Young Francis Hi Fi setlist:

‘Julia’

‘Gimme A Kiss’

‘Jealous’

‘I Want You To Know’

‘Don’t Break My Heart’

‘Suzie’

‘Jenny Jenny’

‘Baby You’re Braindead’

‘Bad Attitude’

‘Dance If You Wanna’

‘Do You Like Good Music?’

‘I Wanna Hold You Tight (Tonite)’

‘Short Hair Girl’

‘Girls Like You’

‘101’

Check out Young Francis Hi Fi on Bandcamp HERE.