Brighton and Hove has one of Britain’s biggest increases in covid cases

The rate of new coronavirus cases rose faster in Brighton and Hove than almost everywhere else in the country, according to figures from Public Health England.

The rate in the seven days to Monday 2 August went up to 456 for every 100,000 people, compared with 334 in the previous seven-day period.

The 36 per cent increase took the number of new cases to 1,326 – or almost 200 a day – in the week to Monday 2 August, compared with 972 in the previous week.

Only four areas in England recorded a higher rate of increase over the period – Lincoln, neighbouring district of North Kesteven, Exeter and Norwich.

Most districts recorded a drop in the number of new covid-19 cases.

The leap came as public health officials urged people to stay safe and protect themselves and others during what would have been Brighton Pride weekend.

Two people who died in Brighton and Hove had covid-19 mentioned on their death certificate in the week to Friday 23 July – the most recent week for which figures are available.

The total for July stands at four covid-linked deaths – and they are among the nine since the start of April.

Since the start of the pandemic, 478 people have died locally with covid-19 mentioned on their death certificate.

Sixteen people with the virus were being treated in the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, yesterday (Friday 6 August), with six of those in high dependency or intensive care beds.

On Thursday (5 August) Brighton and Hove’s director of public health Alistair Hill said that he was concerned that large social gatherings over the Pride weekend could lead to more transmission and an increase in the infection rate.

He said: “We’re expecting things to be especially busy this weekend. The virus is still circulating among us and it spreads most quickly and easily when people get together in groups.

“I’m asking everyone to do what we can to prevent cases from rising further and protect our communities.

“The single most important thing is, if you have any of the covid-19 symptoms like a cough, fever, change to sense of taste or smell – even if very mild – you must stay home and book a PCR test. Please do not go out.

“Please do regular symptom-free lateral flow tests at home twice a week, especially if you’re going out to meet friends and family.

“This is especially important as some people can catch and spread the virus without knowing it.”