Man left with life-changing injuries after attack in Brighton

A man was left with life-changing injuries after being attacked in the centre of Brighton.

Sussex Police published pictures of a suspect this afternoon (Sunday 8 August) as he was urged to hand himself in.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact police.

The force said: “Police are seeking to identify this man in connection with a serious assault in Brighton.

“The victim, a 35-year-old man from London, was left with life-changing injuries following the incident in North Street about 10.20pm on Thursday 22 July.

“If you recognise this man, or if this is you, we would urge you to come forward.

“Or, if you witnessed the assault, you can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1633 of 22/07.”