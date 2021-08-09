Police object to wine specialist’s plans for pop up shop in Brighton

Police have objected to a specialist wine company’s plans to open a pop up shop in The Lanes in Brighton.

Brazen Wine hoped to sell organic, biodynamic and natural wines for almost a month from 5 Hanningtons Lane, in Brighton.

The Hove company wanted to open from 11am to 8pm Wednesday to Saturday and from noon to 8pm on Sundays from Wednesday 18 August until Sunday 12 September.

A Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel, made up of three councillors, is due to decide whether to approve the company’s plans.

Sussex Police said that the proposed shop was in a busy area of Brighton and Hove with a “saturation” of licensed premises, linked to higher levels of crime and disorder.

As a result, the council’s policy is not to allow any new pubs, bars or off-licences in the area unless there are exceptional circumstances.

The police objection to the council said: “This is an area of concern due to the increased risk of crime and disorder as well as the saturation of licensed premises.”

The police said that Brazen Wine had proposed “some measures to manage the risk, including sealed containers for consumption ‘off’ the premises as well as no tastings or consumption on-site”.

But the letter of objection added: “We do not feel adequate provisions have been made or outlined to prevent the potential for disorder or sufficiently promote the protection of children from harm throughout the duration of the event.”

Brazen Wine director James Walker, 31, said that the company would operate a “Challenge 25” policy, challenging anyone who appeared to be under 25 to show their identity.

This was not included in the application submitted by fellow director Jonathan Grice, 30, which said that the company planned to use the shop to promote its brand and products.

It said: “We will be selling organic, biodynamic and natural wines sourced from small artisan producers, from winemakers based locally and abroad.

“We have no plans to sell any other alcoholic products during this event or hold any tastings or have any consumption on-site or immediately outside the premises.

“We plan to only sell our products in sealed containers (wine bottles) for consumption off of the premises.”

The licensing panel hearing is due to start at 10am on Wednesday (11 August) and is scheduled to be webcast on the council website.