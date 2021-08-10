Car overturns in crash on A27 Brighton bypass at Hangleton

A car overturned in a crash on the A27 Brighton bypass at Hangleton, police said today (Tuesday 10 August).

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for information following a collision on the A27 at Hangleton on Monday (9 August).

“A BMW overturned and a Mercedes Sprinter van was left facing the wrong way in the incident at 7.55am, near the junction with the A293 Hangleton link road.

“The driver of the BMW, a 37-year-old man from Brighton, had to be cut free from his vehicle.

“He suffered potentially serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, for treatment.

“Officers closed the westbound carriageway while paramedics dealt with the casualty and the vehicles were recovered.

“Following the collision, a 42-year-old man from Goring was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while under the influence of drugs and possession of cannabis.

“He has been released under investigation.

“The carriageway reopened later in the morning.”

Investigating officer PC Steven Bucksey said: “We are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

“Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident should email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting serial 204 of 09/08.”