Free music concert at The Prince Albert in Brighton

Well this is all rather exciting, as The Prince Albert and Blue Door Music Productions have announced a free entry concert on Sunday 5th September from 7pm onwards.

On the bill that night are Leg Puppy, (which is stylized as legpuppy), The Pink Diamond Revue and another act to be announced.

Click HERE to download your free entry ticket. Patrons must be 18 or over.

South London’s legpuppy were originally formed amongst a backdrop of bingo callers, haunted rickety hotels, dancing goats and clown worshipers. They are an electro-post-punk/multi-media trio who continue their satirical attack on the modern world with tracks including ‘Meds And Beer (Corporate Life)’ ‘Selfie Stick Narcissistic Prick’, ‘Paranoid’ and ‘Twit Machine’.

A legpuppy live show has been compared to the early days of The KLF, although the band are yet to earn one million pounds, they did get a free orange squash at an unnamed London venue, footage of the band pouring the whole bottle down the plug hole can be found on YouTube somewhere.

Their latest video is titled ‘Dick Pic (Open That Inbox)’ and the trio continue their social comment by stating: “There’s only one way to find your soulmate online, and that’s send them an unsolicited ‘Dick Pic’. This track goes out to all those dickheads, you know who you are!”. Enjoy their tongue in cheek thrusting video HERE.

This free Prince Albert concert will be a brilliant showcase for what they’re all about; humour, satire, and a whole lot of personality. So what do others say about legpuppy? Well here goes:

“Meds and Beer, beautifully formed satirical punk” – BBC Introducing

“A brash, cheeky line in lyrics that suggests a nod to the likes of Ian Dury” – The Electricity Club

“Power, energy and sonic diversity” – Louder Than War

“The band that are just too weird for us” – Time Out London

legpuppy are for fans of ‘satirical humour’ who enjoy the sounds of Nine Inch Nails, The Prodigy, Sheep On Drugs, Underworld, Joy Division and The Fall.

legpuppy are set to drop their brand new nine track album ‘The Air In Utopia Is Poison’ on 27th August. Find out more on their Bandcamp page HERE.

legpuppy.co.uk

Main support on the night will come from the brilliant The Pink Diamond Revue, who offer us a world where ‘60s film soundtracks meet sampladelic acid house in a baggy-punk rathole somewhere in Interzone.

The live band fronted by ACiD DoL, a model from another dimension. Check out the Brighton & Hove News Music Team review of one of their thrilling performances HERE.

www.thepinkdiamondrevue.com