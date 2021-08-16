Les Bods & Little Triggers set to play concert in Brighton

Brighton’s Garage Rockers Les Bods (stylized as LES BODS) are back!

With the release of their May 2020 debut single ‘People’, Harry, Harry and Sam aka Les Bods have gained considerable support from over 70 countries in their first year as a band! And now their psychedelic presence and mind melting riffs are back, with another single, which is titled ‘Free Your Mind’, which is out now on all major streaming platforms – Details HERE.

Arguably this is a band for fans of: L.A WITCH, Ty Segall, The Howlers, The Black Keys, The Oh Sees and King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard.

Check them out on Bandcamp and YouTube.

Like all the greatest bands, Liverpool based Little Triggers, who dropped their new single ‘Yeh Man!’ last month, need to be experienced live if one is to fully comprehend their true prowess.

The band underwent a total restructure about a year ago and now are just a duo consisting of Tom guitar/vox and Jay drums/bv’s, but strangely now have double the power from the previous extended lineup. Recent appearances both home and abroad are a testament to the bands’ fiery live performances.

It’s fair to say that Little Triggers are loaded with adolescent fury and healthy aggression and need to be experienced live in order to fully comprehend their fiery performances. These fellas rock with a capital R. Throw AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, and Brighton band SONS into a pot – et voilà ! you have Little Triggers. Metal with a slight punk tinge is the order of the day.

Check them out on Bandcamp and YouTube.

Both bands will be appearing live in Brighton on Saturday 21st August 2021, courtesy of Blue Door Music Productions at the ever popular Green Door Store, which can be located nestling beneath Brighton’s main railway station at Unit 2, 3, & 4 Trafalgar Arches, Lower Goods Yard, Brighton, BN1 4FQ.

You can purchase your tickets HERE for a rockin’ Saturday night out!