Police appeal for help finding Hove teenager who was last seen a week ago

Sussex Police have issued a public appeal for help finding a missing teenager from Hove has not been seen for more than a week.

The force said this afternoon (Monday 23 August): “Police are seeking to trace a teenager who has been reported missing from his home in Hove.

“Toby McLoughlin left his parents’ address on Sunday 15 August and was believed to have gone to stay with a friend.

“But he has not returned home and concerns are growing about his welfare.

“He is aged 15 and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

“Officers are appealing for information about his whereabouts and believe he has links to addresses in Hove and Hangleton.

“Anyone who sees Toby or has information about his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 559 of 22/08.”