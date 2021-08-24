Impressive second string Seagulls beat Cardiff in League Cup

Cardiff City 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 2

Albion continued their super start to the season with a 2-0 win at Cardiff.

Andi Zeqiri finally scored his first competitive goal for the club, after Polish international Jacob Moder gave the Seagulls a ninth-minute lead.

Moder’s fellow countryman, Michal Karbownik, started in defence, as back up goalkeeper Jason Steele captained the Albion.

Taylor Richards, who is pushing for a start in the Premier League, was impressive in midfield.

Enock Mwepu, who later went off injured, provided the through ball for Albion’s opener.

Aden Flint and Perry Ng went close for Cardiff.

Steele made a great save towards the end from the latter.

Albion take on Everton in the Premier League this Saturday (27 August) at 3pm.