Eat, sleep, acoustic rave, repeat with The Showhawk Duo

Posted On 26 Aug 2021 at 9:16 pm
The Showhawk Duo are heading to Brighton

Young British guitarists Mikhail Asanovic and Jake Wright, together known as The Showhawk Duo, have dazzled audiences worldwide with their spectacular approach to playing the guitar. Their playing style has broken down barriers between acoustic and electronic music. Whether playing old-school trance classics or modern funky house, their live show knows no boundaries and will leave you amazed.

The duo will be thoroughly entertaining crowds here in Brighton at the CHALK venue on Sunday 12th September 2021. Snap up your tickets HERE.

Not sure what to expect? Then enjoy this VIDEO, it has over 8 million views!

Mik is a classical guitarist at heart, having studied at Manchester’s RNCM whereas Jake is an electric junkie and grew up playing in rock and metal bands. Mik’s classical foundation shines through in the music with Jake’s raw percussive approach always keeping the crowd moving. Together they create a truly unique and impressive sound, and have turned many “acoustic” nights into a thumping rave.

The Showhawk Duo

Together, they started out as buskers and have since gone on to play all over the globe. They have appeared on BBC Radio 1 on the Nick Grimshaw’s Breakfast Show, they did a 40 minute live broadcast for the LAD Bible, BBC Radio Bristol, they have performed at most of the UK’s large festivals including Main Stage at Bestival, Glastonbury, Isle of Wight Festival, Secret Garden Party, Wilderness, Somersault, Lost Village, Boomtown and more. They played sell-out shows on their 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019 UK tours, and headlined The O2 Forum in the most recent. They had five star reviews and an official sell out show at Edinburgh Fringe. International performances include F1 Grand Prix in Singapore, Seychelles, club tours in Spain, Switzerland and the Netherlands and a 20 – date residency at Pacha in Ibiza.

Now, the duo will perform on stages across the nation, as they embark on their mammoth UK and Ireland tour. Spanning 26th different dates, the duo will unleash their fiery acoustic sound to audiences far and wide, as they turn soft acoustic guitars into the ingredients for an unforgettable night of raving.

CHALK, Brighton will be hosting The Showhawk Duo concert (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Live dates September 2021:

2nd- Academy 2 Leicester (support Mellowmatic)

3rd- O2 Academy Liverpool, (support Mellowmatic)

4th- Boiler Shop Newcastle, (support Mellowmatic)

5th- Gorilla Manchester, (support Mellowmatic)

9th- Booking Hall Dover, (support The Tribe- Acoustic)

10th- XOYO London (support Mellowmatic)

11th- Chinnerys Southend (support The Tribe- Acoustic)

12th- Chalk Brighton support (support The Tribe- Acoustic)

19th- The Mill Birmingham (support The Tribe- Acoustic)

24th- Roadmender Northampton (support The Tribe- Acoustic)

25th- Esquires Bedford (support The Tribe- Acoustic)

26th- Epic Studios Norwich (support Mellowmatic)

30th- Tramshed Cardiff (support Mellowmatic)

October 2021:

1st – ALT (Sound Circus) Bournemouth (support The Tribe- Acoustic)

2nd- Engine Rooms Southampton (support Mellowmatic)

6th- The Brickyard Carlisle (support TBC)

7th- Stramash Edinburgh (support TBC)

8th- Classic Grand Glasgow (support TBC)

9th- Unit 51 Aberdeen (support TBC)

10th- Strathpeffer Pavilion Strathpeffer (support TBC)

15th- Thekla Bristol (support Mellowmatic)

16th- The Warehouse Leeds (support The Tribe- Acoustic)

17th- Sub89 Reading (support Mellowmatic)

22nd- Underground Plymouth (support The Tribe- Acoustic)

23rd- The Cavern Exeter (support The Tribe- Acoustic)

24th- Glee Club Nottingham (support The Tribe- Acoustic)

Grab your tour tickets HERE.

Find The Showhawk Duo on:
Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / Spotify

Tour flyer

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

