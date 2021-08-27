Brighton man held as police seize drugs, cash and weapons

A 50-year-old man from Brighton has been held on suspicion of drug dealing in Hove.

As he was arrested, officers said that they found more than £2,000 cash, more than 100 bags of cannabis, mobile phones and a bank card which they suspected was stolen.

A property was searched after the man was arrested where police reported finding several knives.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Friday 27 August): “Police officers on patrol in Hove have arrested a man for suspected drug dealing after spotting him acting suspiciously in a vehicle on Wednesday (25 August).

“Two police constables were travelling along Highdown Road, Hove, at around 5.30pm when they spotted a car driving up and down the road several times while on his mobile phone

“Officers pulled the vehicle over and, having spoken to the driver, carried out a search which found around £2,350 in cash, 109 bags of cannabis of varying sizes, a number of mobile phones and a suspected stolen bank card.

“Several knives were seized following a further search of an address connected to the suspect.

“A 50-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs (cannabis), possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, using a handheld device while driving a motor vehicle on the road and theft.

“He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.”