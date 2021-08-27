New covid case numbers in Brighton and Hove remain stubbornly high

The number of new coronavirus cases in Brighton and Hove has fallen slightly again but remains at a stubbornly high level, according to public health officials.

In the seven days to Sunday (22 August) there were 1,232 new covid-19 cases in Brighton and Hove, down from 1,290 in the seven days to Sunday 15 August.

The latest weekly rate – of 422 new cases for every 100,000 people – remained one of the highest in England although the rate was down from 442 the week before.

Yesterday (Thursday 26 August) the Royal Sussex County Hospital reported that it had 22 patients with covid, with nine of those in intensive care or high dependency beds.

At the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital there were five or fewer patients with the virus.

Four more people have died in the first two weeks of this month with covid-19 mentioned on their death certificate, bringing the total to 485 since the start of the pandemic.

Brighton and Hove’s director of public health Alistair Hill said: “For the second week in a row we’ve seen a very small change in the number of confirmed new cases of covid-19 in the city.

“While on the face of it, this might look like an encouraging hint that numbers are stabilising or are on their way down, it really is too soon to relax.

“The virus is still most present among young adults and teenagers. However, the number of cases in older people has risen considerably and we now have one of the highest case rates in people aged 60 and above in the south east.

“This hasn’t led to the same level of seriously ill people needing hospital care that we saw earlier in the pandemic thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccination programme

“What we do know, is that the virus loves a crowd and spreads most easily when people come together, especially indoors.

“When we socialise with friends and family it’s too easy to let our guard down. But with such high rates here in Brighton and Hove, coupled with rising cases in the rest of the country, we all must do everything we can to try to slow the spread.

“That means regularly testing with the free lateral flow test kits at home every week, especially if you’re planning to get together with friends or socialise in crowds.

“If you get a positive lateral flow test, or have even the mildest covid symptoms, definitely do not go out. Stay home and book a PCR test to make sure you don’t have covid so it doesn’t get a chance to spread to people you mix with.

“The best way to keep everyone you care about safe is to get vaccinated.

“From next Monday, our 16 and 17-year-olds have the opportunity to get vaccinated at the new vaccination centre in the old Topshop in Churchill Square.

“It is the same team of NHS workers and volunteers who ran the vaccination centre at the Brighton Centre, many of them giving their time freely.

“I want to ask you to join me in thanking them and all the other volunteers and community groups who have so generously given their time since the start of the pandemic.

“They have helped to keep the city safe and have provided much needed community support to people who have needed it most and deserve our gratitude and respect.”