Police hunt for suspected Brighton arsonist

Police are hunting for a suspected Brighton arsonist.

Sussex Police said today (Saturday 28 August): “Police are searching for wanted man Jack Jones.

“The 19-year-old is sought in connection with a number of offences including criminal damage and arson committed in the Brighton area between Saturday 7 August and Monday 9 August.

“Anyone who sees him or knows where he could be is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting reference 47210134784.

“In an emergency, dial 999.”