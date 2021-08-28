Police hunt for suspected Brighton arsonist
Police are hunting for a suspected Brighton arsonist.
Sussex Police said today (Saturday 28 August): “Police are searching for wanted man Jack Jones.
“The 19-year-old is sought in connection with a number of offences including criminal damage and arson committed in the Brighton area between Saturday 7 August and Monday 9 August.
“Anyone who sees him or knows where he could be is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting reference 47210134784.
“In an emergency, dial 999.”
