Brighton and Hove Albion defender joins Greek side on loan

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Michal Karbownik has joined a leading Greek club on loan.

Albion signed the 20-year-old Poland international from Legia Warsaw for £3 million last October.

Albion said: “Michal Karbownik has joined Greece Super League club Olympiacos on loan for the 2021-22 campaign, subject to international clearance.”

Head coach Graham Potter said: “This is a good opportunity for Michal to play regular football, for one of the biggest teams in Greece.

“There is also the prospect of Europa League football which at his age would be really good for his development.

“We will be monitoring his progress throughout the season and we wish him the best of luck for the rest of the campaign.”

Albion added: “The 20-year-old signed for Albion from Legia Warsaw in October 2020, going on to make two cup appearances.

“Karbownik has represented Poland on three occasions, having made his senior debut the day after he signed for Albion.”