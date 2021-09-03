Three suspected drug dealers arrested in Hove

Three suspected drug dealers have been arrested by officers who were on patrol in Hove.

They were held in Highdown Road, near the Seven Dials, on suspicion of having cocaine with intent to supply.

The arrests came the day after a man was held in the same street on suspicion of being a cannabis dealer.

Sussex Police said: “Three people have been arrested and thousands of pounds’ worth of class A drugs and cash seized by officers on patrol in Hove.

“At around 5.30pm on Thursday (26 August), officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit spotted a suspicious driver in Highdown Road and six hours later returned to find him still at the scene.

“They carried out a search of the vehicle based on existing intelligence and found five bags of cocaine, a mobile phone and a quantity of cash.

“The driver, a 29-year-old local man, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine).

“As the officers placed him under arrest, two women who were approaching the car were also searched and found to be in possession of several mobile phones.

“A further search of an address connected to all three suspects discovered more cocaine and thousands of pounds of cash.

“In total, officers seized 150 bags of cocaine worth around £7,500 and more than £5,000 in cash.

“The two women, who were aged 26 and 30, were also arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the supply of class A drugs (cocaine).

“All three suspects have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.”

The arrests were made the day after a 50-year-old man from Brighton was held in Highdown Road, Hove, on suspicion of drug dealing.

Officers said that, as he was arrested, they found more than £2,000 cash, more than 100 bags of cannabis, mobile phones and a bank card which they suspected was stolen.

A property was searched after the man was arrested where police reported finding several knives.

He was also released under investigation while inquiries continue.