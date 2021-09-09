Second Preston Park twin infected with elm disease



Two years after its companion was felled, the remaining Preston Park twin has also become infected with elm disease.

The tree, which has stood in the spot since the seventeenth century, is one of the world’s oldest elm trees, and work is now underway in a last ditch bid to save it.

The infection was discovered at the weekend and work started immediately to stop it spreading.

The infection has caught hold on a specific large limb within the canopy of the famous tree, which the council’s arboriculture experts have now ‘girdled’.

Girdling means removing a section of bark around the complete circumference of the affected limb to hopefully stop the spread of the disease to other parts of the tree.

However there is no guarantee girdling will save the twin as the risk of this infection spreading will continue until the end of this growing season and possibly the next two.

The council’s tree experts will now be closely checking and examining the twin for any changes that may occur.

The situation is also complicated by the very warm weather which provides the perfect climate for the disease carrying elm bark beetles to thrive. The disease season should though finish in the next two to three weeks depending on the weather.

Small, infected branches have already been removed and the girdled limb will also be removed once elm disease season has finished this year.

Councillor Amy Heley, chair of the council’s environment, transport and sustainability committee, said: “This is extremely sad news as the Preston Park twins are not only historic, but are a very important part of the city’s cultural heritage.

“They have been much loved for centuries and are as treasured now by residents as they were hundreds of years ago.

“Our arboriculturists are all experts in their field and I know they will do everything in their power to save the remaining twin, but sadly we cannot guarantee its survival.”

The previous twin was felled in December 2019 after it was found to be infected with elm disease.

Despite efforts by the council’s arboriculturists to manage the spread, the disease had reached the roots of the twin making felling inevitable.

Work was also carried out to try and prevent the disease spreading to the roots of the remaining twin.

The council says although that work may have succeeded to prevent root spread as there are no signs of disease in the roots, the council now knows the limb is diseased and suspect an aerial infection by beetles.

The Preston Park elms are believed to have been planted 400 years ago – four years before the Pilgrim Fathers landed in America, when James 1 was on the throne and when Shakespeare’s plays were first being performed.

Elms still remain the dominant tree throughout the city, with an estimated growing population of more than 17,000. This success has led to the city becoming the holder of the National Elm Collection.

Every summer the council’s arboriculture team faces a battle across the city against the tiny beetle which carries the deadly elm tree killing fungus known as elm disease, or previously Dutch elm disease.

Losses of trees to the disease have been manageable over the years thanks to a council-led control campaign. However, the council says the battle seems to be getting harder recently for a number of reasons.

One of the most likely ways for a tree to become infected is via beetles breeding on elm logs stored in the area.

These logs may have been brought in from other parts of Sussex where there has been a massive rise in trees becoming infected and subsequent logs becoming available.

In recent years, there has also been a rapid increase in the number of wood-burning stoves being sold in the area, increasing the risk of contaminated wood coming into the city.

The council is asking people not to buy any logs for winter fuel if the supplier cannot guarantee the wood isn’t elm and not bring any elm timber into the city for use as garden ornaments, seating, etc.

The arboriculture team offers a free inspection of firewood and other timber.

If the wood is elm, the team will dispose of it and give you a similar quantity free of charge.

The council also asks people to report any tree that has leaves turning from green to yellow or brown or having a scorched look during the spring, and any dead trees.

Similarly, if you have an elm tree in your garden that may be dead or dying, the council will come out and inspect it free of charge.

Anyone wanting to use the service can contact the team by calling 01273 292929 or emailing arboriculture@brighton-hove.gov.uk.