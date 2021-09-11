Premier League Match Day 4 – Brentford v Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton and Hove Albion take on newly promoted Brentford at the west London club’s new stadium this afternoon (Saturday 9 September).

Danny Welbeck and new signing Marc “Cucu” Cucurella start for Brighton in the mint green away strip.

Head coach Graham Potter’s selection has been constrained with a couple of players self-isolating under the coronavirus rules.

Under Thomas Frank, Brentford play a quick passing game and – to the envy of some Albion fans – have a proven goal scorer in Ivan Toney.

After beating Arsenal in their opening game, the Bees have drawn with Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

The Seagulls have enjoyed their best top-flight start, with two wins – away to Burnley and at home to Watford – before losing to Rafael Benitez’s Everton at the Amex. Brentford are unbeaten.

The pre-match odds favoured a draw, with the bookies leaning more towards Brentford snatching a win than Brighton. Let’s hope the Albion upset the odds.