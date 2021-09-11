Premier League Match Day 4 – Brentford v Brighton and Hove Albion
Brighton and Hove Albion take on newly promoted Brentford at the west London club’s new stadium this afternoon (Saturday 9 September).
Danny Welbeck and new signing Marc “Cucu” Cucurella start for Brighton in the mint green away strip.
Head coach Graham Potter’s selection has been constrained with a couple of players self-isolating under the coronavirus rules.
Under Thomas Frank, Brentford play a quick passing game and – to the envy of some Albion fans – have a proven goal scorer in Ivan Toney.
After beating Arsenal in their opening game, the Bees have drawn with Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.
The Seagulls have enjoyed their best top-flight start, with two wins – away to Burnley and at home to Watford – before losing to Rafael Benitez’s Everton at the Amex. Brentford are unbeaten.
The pre-match odds favoured a draw, with the bookies leaning more towards Brentford snatching a win than Brighton. Let’s hope the Albion upset the odds.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.