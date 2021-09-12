5 things we’ve learnt since Brighton & Hove Albion moved back into the Champions League places after beating Brentford

1) Although not confirmed, it is likely that the absence of Pascal Gross and Enock Mwepu from the squad was covid related. If not injured, Gross would surely be the first name on the team sheet after Yves Bissouma at the moment.

2) The government look set to announce they are ditching plans to introduce covid passports that would have been a requirement to allow members of the public to gain access to large-scale events. It will be interesting to see the Albion’s stance on this. Currently, to get into the Amex, fans need to perm any two from being double jabbed to producing a negative lateral flow test.

3) During yesterday’s last-minute victory, Albion at one point, had TEN full internationals on the pitch. Former record signing, the £2o million man Neal Maupay, was the odd one out after Polish hero Jakob Moder replaced the also uncapped Adam Webster.

4) Back in 1981, around the time the very first episode of Only Fools and Horses was aired, the Seagulls also occupied third place for a few hours in the old First Division. Forty years later both hugely popular entities are still going strong. Although, after Chelsea won, Albion dropped a place but currently sit proudly in fourth place in the Premier League.

5) Finally, we learnt that the man on the mic at the start of the Brighton Marathon, in Preston Park, chirps up just before 8.30am. An awakening for those non-competitors in South Withdean who were celebrating the return of the event last evening.