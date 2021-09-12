Brighton racehorse owner Andy Stewart passes away aged 70

Andy Stewart who owned multiple Cheltenham winner Big Bucks has passed away aged 70 in Guernsey, following complications after suffering a fall whilst on holiday in Barbados earlier this year. According to the Racing Post.

Mr Stewart owned property in the Withdean area of Brighton and was quite occasionally seen at the Station Hotel opposite Preston Park station, often parking his gold coloured Rolls Royce outside. He was also a financial supporter of jockeys spinal and injury foundations and charities.

Big Bucks won the Stayers Hurdle at the prestigious Cheltenham Festival four times in a row between 2009-2012.