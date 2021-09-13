Police detective secretly filmed 50 naked women in Brighton, London and Manchester

A police detective posed as a pilot to secretly film naked models at fake photo shoots in Brighton, London and Manchester.

Detective Inspector Neil Corbel, 40, used spy cameras after arranging the fake shoots, a court in London was told today (Monday 13 September).

The Metropolitan Police officer hid devices in various items including tissue boxes, phone chargers, an air freshener and glasses to video his unsuspecting victims.

He booked models on internet sites, giving false details and claiming to be a pilot, then planted the cameras in hotel rooms, flats and Airbnbs.

Corbel was caught after a woman, who had agreed to pose for a naked photo shoot, became suspicious of a digital clock and found that it was a spy camera.

Police found images of more than 51 women on Corbel’s hard drive and were able to identify 19 victims willing to make statements against him.

Corbel, a former counter-terrorism officer who has been suspended by the Met, pleaded guilty to 19 voyeurism offences at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The offences were said not to be linked to his work as a police officer and took place between dates in January 2017 and February last year.

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring adjourned sentencing to Monday 4 October for reports to be prepared.

He said that Corbel, from Hertfordshire, “went to quite extraordinary lengths to hide what he was doing” and warned him that he faces a possible jail sentence.

Babatunde Alabi, prosecuting, said: “By and large they were all models. Apart from one, who agreed to be videoed, the others did not agree to be videoed.”

Mr Alabi told the court that the victims included escorts, who had agreed to have sex with Corbel but not to be filmed, while two of the models had some relationship with the officer.

He said: “He set up the rooms well in advance with covert devices planted in strategic places capturing the women while they were undressing before the shoots.

“What is obvious from watching the videos is that from time to time he would manoeuvre the models so that open-leg photos and open-leg videos were obtained.

“At least two of the models actually expressed concerns about devices which they thought were recording.”

He added: “There was one model who agreed to being videoed but insisted to the defendant there were going to be no open-leg videos.

“She of course didn’t realise there were other covert devices hidden around the room.”

The court was told that Corbel admitted in police interviews to “surreptitiously using covert devices” to film the women.

Mr Alabi said: “He admitted he was doing it, or recording them, for his own sexual gratification and admitted most of the models didn’t know about the videoing.”

Edward Henry, defending, said that reports from a forensic psychologist and an addiction specialist have been prepared as part of Corbel’s mitigation.

The Met said that Corbel would also face misconduct proceedings.

Detective Chief Superintendent Marcus Barnett said: “These are grave and troubling offences.

“The investigation has been complex and I know that the team who have investigated this have worked incredibly hard.

“It is vital that the public feel that they can trust the police and if an officer undermines that trust, it is important that their crimes are investigated thoroughly and robustly.

“The victims in this case have shown incredible strength throughout the investigation and I would like to thank them for their courage and patience throughout.

“I am truly disappointed in the actions of the officer, which are not at all representative of the high values and standards we expect, and I am saddened by the pain and hurt that he has caused.”