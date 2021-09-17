BREAKING NEWS

Royal Blood storm Brighton like ‘Typhoons’

Posted On 17 Sep 2021 at 7:19 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Royal Blood live at the Brighton Centre 15.9.21 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey Phtography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

ROYAL BLOOD + THE MYSTERINES – BRIGHTON CENTRE 15.9.21

Tonight is a homecoming gig for Royal Blood. They formed in Brighton and are a Brighton based band, although as we later learn drummer Ben Thatcher comes from Rustington, and bassist/vocalist Mike Kerr comes from Worthing, so they are actually West Sussex boys.

The Mysterines live at the Brighton Centre 15.9.21 (pics Sara-Louise Bowrey Phtography) (click on pics to enlarge!)

Support comes from The Mysterines, who I’d previously seen at the Victorious Festival in Southsea and had been mightily impressed with then. Vocalist Lia Metcalfe holds the audience in her hand, and very much seems the superstar in waiting. Their assuredness and confidence is striking, their material is memorable, and I suspect that it won’t be very long before they’re returning here as headliners.

Find them on Twitter and Instagram.

Royal Blood live at the Brighton Centre 15.9.21 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey Phtography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Royal Blood take to the stage accompanied by a recording of Thin Lizzy’s ‘The Boys Are Back In Town’. This is an apt choice as this is their first Brighton gig for four years! They seem to be making up for lost time, and commence their set with two songs from their current album ‘Typhoons’: the title track and ‘Boilermaker’. However, Royal Blood resist the temptation to concentrate on their current album and occasionally throw in one or two oldies as a sop to the crowd. The set is evenly balanced between all three of their albums.

Royal Blood live at the Brighton Centre 15.9.21 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey Phtography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

As at the Victorious Festival, the band is augmented by two backing singers and a keyboard player for the songs from ‘Typhoons’. The backing singers are virtually inaudible for much of the time. However, for much of the set the band play as the core duo of Mike and Ben, which in my opinion makes for a greater purity of sound, and is more representative of what the band are all about.

The crowd at the Brighton Centre 15.9.21 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey Phtography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

I was discussing Royal Blood with a friend recently, and he said that when he saw them they sounded just like their records, which he found a little dull. That’s certainly not the case tonight. There’s a drum solo during ‘Little Monster’, together with one or two shortish bass solos. Also some of the songs are imaginatively extended beyond their recorded counterparts. Any previously perceived dullness has been well and truly banished.

Royal Blood live at the Brighton Centre 15.9.21 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey Phtography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

‘Little Monster’ is marred by an incident, which appeared to be caused by a fairly large looking bloke fighting with other audience members. People shine their phone torches at him, and Ben Thatcher seeing this, stops the gig, and calls for security. This incident is dealt with admirably by both the band and the venue’s officials. The song was eventually restarted after the troublemaker had been escorted out.

Royal Blood live at the Brighton Centre 15.9.21 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey Phtography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

The material from ‘Typhoons’ sounds far heavier live than on record. I found this particularly pleasing as the record sounds a little too ‘discofied’ for my taste in places. A noticeable thing about Royal Blood is that live they have a particular rawness that doesn’t really translate to their recorded work.

There is a great deal of communication between band and audience. At one point Ben Thatcher conducts a circular moshpit with a drumstick, whilst Mike Kerr encourages young musicians who are in bands or are thinking of starting bands. Ben changes into a Brighton & Hove Albion shirt for some of the set, which goes down very well!

Royal Blood live at the Brighton Centre 15.9.21 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey Phtography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

They leave the stage after just over an hour, but it feels longer (in a good way, natch) as they have managed to perform fourteen songs during that time. However they’re not away for long, and return to perform a song (‘All We Have Is Now’) which is a bit of a rarity in the Royal Blood canon: a ballad! After that we get ‘Limbo’ from the ‘Typhoons’ album, and an extended version of the superlative ‘Figure It Out’ from the first album.

With that, they make their farewells. This has been a superb gig. It’s been quite refreshing as there is little in the way of egos on display. These are two ordinary guys who just happen to be brilliant musicians. In it’s own way it’s been quite a life-affirming event. This is the fourth time I’ve seen the band and they just seem to get better and better every time. More power to their collective elbows!

Royal Blood live at the Brighton Centre 15.9.21 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey Phtography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Royal Blood setlist reads:
“Intro tape” ‘The Boys Are Back In Town’ (Thin Lizzy)
‘Typhoons’
‘Boilermaker’
‘Come On Over’
‘Lights Out’
‘Hook, Line & Sinker’
‘I Only Lie When I Love You’
‘Trouble’s Coming’
‘Oblivion’
‘Little Monster’ (Extended drum solo, song interrupted and restarted due to fighting in the audience)
‘How Did We Get So Dark?’
‘Blood Hands’
‘Loose Change’
‘Ten Tonne Skeleton’
‘Out of the Black’ (Extended outro)
(encore)
‘All We Have Is Now’
‘Limbo’
‘Figure It Out’ (Extended outro)

www.royalbloodband.com

Gig flyer

Set times

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archive

<
September 2021
>
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
29      
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
232425262728 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829    
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28      
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Fox hitches 15-mile ride from Hove

Posted On21 May 2021

Flock of sheep take a trip to Queen's Park

Posted On29 Mar 2021

RSPCA comes to the rescue of gull stuck in bin

Posted On07 Jan 2021

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com