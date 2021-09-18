Gridlock warning as four key events clash in Brighton tomorrow

Drivers are being warned of the potential for gridlock tomorrow (Sunday 19 September) with four key events taking place in Brighton.

About 30,000 football fans are expected to watch Brighton and Hove Albion host Leicester City at the Amex Stadium in Falmer, with a 2pm kick-off for the televised match.

A bus replacement service instead of trains along the West Coastway line may add to the challenges facing supporters.

Thousands of cyclists are expected to take part in the London to Brighton Bike Ride which is usually held earlier in the year.

Cancer Research UK is also hosting the Race for Life at Stanmer Park, with the event also taking place later than usual, having been affected by the coronavirus restrictions.

And thousands of students are due to arrive at Sussex University, ready for the start of the new academic year.

The football club has contacted fans urging them to travel to the match by public transport, having secured some free parking at Brighton and Lewes railway stations.

The club said: “We are operating our ‘travel scheme’ where supporters can use public transport within our ‘travel zone’ on production of their match ticket as displayed on their mobile phone.

“All supporters are asked to plan their journey carefully and we would strongly advise you to arrive early and allow extra time for any pre-match checks, along with the new mobile ticketing entry procedures.

“For supporters travelling by rail, Southern are running an enhanced service on the Falmer line.

“However, the Littlehampton to Brighton line will be closed and a bus replacement service will be in operation. Please note the bus service will be extremely busy.

“Fans on the west coast routes are asked to plan their journey in advance and leave additional time to ensure they arrive on time.

“Southern have kindly allowed our supporters to ‘park and train’ on the day, where our supporters can park for free at both Brighton and Lewes stations on production of their digital match tickets. Car parks will be open from 11.30am to 6pm.

“The free parking at both stations is limited and will be very popular so please arrive early as availability will be on a first come basis.

“Post-match trains departing Falmer to Brighton will not be stopping at Moulescoomb or London Road. Please ensure you wear a face covering when travelling or queuing at stations.

“Seagull Travel are running a full range of services for this match and to book your seat on a coach please check with their website.

“There will be two park and rides open, Mill Road and Brighton Racecourse, and both sites open at 11am.

“Supporters are strongly advised to arrive early as parking spaces will be allocated on a first come first served basis. Please wear a face covering when travelling.

“Brighton and Hove Buses and Stagecoach will be operating a normal Sunday service across our travel zone. Please wear a face covering when travelling.

“Local roads are expected to be busy with the London to Brighton cycle ride, and the Race for Life event.

“Coldean Lane is closed due to the cycle ride while the Race for Life event will be ongoing at Stanmer Park, plus the University of Sussex are having a students’ arrivals day … so our parking allocation is reduced.

“Supporters that have parking at the university will be emailed their new parking location. All parking at Sussex University (Car Park C) and at the Bridge (Car Park B) has now sold out.

“There are no pick-up or drop-off points along Village Way or on Woollard Way (the entrance to the Bridge Car Park B).

“Supporters are advised to use our official drop-off and pick-up point at the University of Sussex in Car Park 5, located by the Sports Hall.

“There is no local street parking available as all areas close to the Amex have a residents parking scheme in operation and enforcement officers will be on patrol.

“Village Way will be extremely busy and supporters are advised to avoid this area before and after the match unless they have pre-booked parking.

“Any groups wishing to come to the match via a coach or minibus must book a parking space via supporter.services@brightonandhovealbion.com.”

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “We’re expecting another busy weekend in the city and, as with all popular events, in the short term this can mean some traffic diversions and other measures are put in place.

“We make clear to event organisers our request that everything possible is done to minimise disruption, working with them and transport partners such as Highways England.

“In addition, as with other busy weekends we encourage people, where possible, to use the array of excellent public transport options available in the city, including our comprehensive bus network, trains and BTN BikeShare, as well as Brighton and Hove Albion’s park and ride. These are great options for travel to – and around – our city.”

Sussex Police said: “We will monitor the traffic situation as we would as part of our routine roads policing duties across the county every day of the year.”