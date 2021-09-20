Active living festival gets under way in Brighton and Hove

An annual “healthy lifestyle” and “active living” festival started today (Monday 20 September) in Brighton and Hove.

TakePart is offering people the chance to try more than 100 free activity taster sessions as Brighton and Hove City Council aims to encourage people to get moving more.

The sessions are drawn from all sorts of sports, dance and exercise, with the award-winning festival running from today until Saturday (26 September).

Various clubs, groups and other organisations will be running the taster sessions as well as holding online talks.

The council said that activities are intended for all ages and abilities.

They include skateboarding, self-defence, women’s football, wheelchair basketball, buggy walks, table tennis, dance, swimming, climbing and more.

The TakePart talks programme includes a number of talks and workshops to support people who would like to be more active.

They are due to discuss the role active living plays in the life of Brighton and Hove and provide opportunities to find out more about different activities available locally.

The council’s healthy lifestyles manager Ryan Edwards said: “We want everyone in Brighton and Hove to have the chance to ‘Take Part’ and celebrate active living.

“There’s never been a better time to look after our health and that of those around us.”

For more information about what’s on where and when, click here.

Roz Scott is a freelance journalist based in Hove. To read more of her work or subscribe to her blog, click here.