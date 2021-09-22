Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Swansea City 0

Albion lead Swansea in the Carabao League Cup with both goals coming from a seemingly rejuvenated Aaron Connolly.

The first was a deflected effort past Steven Benda and the second came after a sublime pass from Alexis Mac Allister.

Connolly angled a drive into the bottom corner.

Swansea had early efforts through Liam Cullen and Morgan Whittaker although both were well saved by Albion captain for the night Jason Steele.