Rag’n’Bone Man announces small intimate show

Atom Presents have this very moment announced that the mighty Rag’n’Bone Man will be performing an intimate one-off live concert in Worthing on Monday 18th October 2021 – less than one month from now.

Rag ‘n’ Bone Man is taking his new album, ‘Life By Misadventure’, on the road with a full headline tour this autumn.

Following on from his sold-out show at the Brighton Centre, he will play an exclusive concert at The Pavilion Theatre in Worthing on Monday 18th October 2021.

Tickets on sale at 12pm TODAY Wednesday 22nd September 2021 via ragnboneman.com and the venue WTAM.uk and HERE.

The line-up will be Rag ‘n’ Bone Man + Emily Burns + Max White.

The Pavilion Theatre is part of Worthing Theatres and Museum (WTM).

WTM holds Visit Britain’s ‘Good To Go’ industry standard for COVID-19 safety. While venues are now open at full capacity, WTM appreciates that some customers still feel unsure about attending concerts and therefore continues to maintain COVID safe measures for reassurance. More information is available at wtam.uk/whoweare/covid-secure.