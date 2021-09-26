Woman stabbed in Brighton
A woman was stabbed in Brighton this morning (Sunday 26 September).
A man was arrested near by on suspicion of attempted murder, Sussex Police said.
The 41-year-old victim was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital by ambulance.
Her injuries were not life-threatening, said police.
Sussex Police said that they were called to Baden Road shortly after 7.30am.
The force said: “Initial inquiries led officers to a nearby address where a 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and for the production of a controlled class B drug after cannabis plants were discovered during a search of the property.”
Earlier today he was still in police custody.
