Woman stabbed in Brighton

A woman was stabbed in Brighton this morning (Sunday 26 September).

A man was arrested near by on suspicion of attempted murder, Sussex Police said.

The 41-year-old victim was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital by ambulance.

Her injuries were not life-threatening, said police.

Sussex Police said that they were called to Baden Road shortly after 7.30am.

The force said: “Initial inquiries led officers to a nearby address where a 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and for the production of a controlled class B drug after cannabis plants were discovered during a search of the property.”

Earlier today he was still in police custody.