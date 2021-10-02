Suspected Brighton flasher held by police

A suspected flasher has been arrested, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Saturday 2 October).

The arrest was made a day after the force issued a public appeal for help finding the man.

The appeal was issued after several women reported a man with a dog for exposing himself in Brighton.

Sussex Police said: “Police investigating several reports of indecent exposure around the Sheepcote Valley area of Brighton have arrested a man.

“The man, aged 33 and from Brighton, was arrested on Saturday afternoon (2 October) and is currently in custody for interview and further inquiries.

“Several women had reported being approached by a man walking his dog who then exposed himself to them.

“The most recent incident took place at around 1.30pm on Saturday (25 September).

“Anybody with information, or any victims who wish to report similar crimes, can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1450 of 25/09.”