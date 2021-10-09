Bin strike talks scheduled for ‘early next week’

More talks aimed at resolving the bin lorry drivers’ strike have been scheduled for early next week.

Yesterday (Friday 9 October) the Green Party and the GMB union met and later issued a joint statement.

The GMB represents the bin lorry drivers at Brighton and Hove City Council’s rubbish and recycling service Cityclean.

The union and Green Party said yesterday: “Both the GMB and Green councillors met today.

“We had a productive meeting and it is positive to be working together on a way forward.

“We have agreed to meet again early next week.

“Both sides are keen to find a resolution to the issues raised in the best interests of both Cityclean staff and the city.”

The talks will take place midway through a two-week strike, with a second two-week strike currently due to start on Thursday 21 October.