Cyclist seriously injured in crash with e-scooter in Brighton

A cyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with an e-scooter in Brighton, police said this afternoon (Friday 15 October).

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a bicycle and an e-scooter in Brighton.

“The incident happened at around 7.30am on Wednesday 13 October when the female cyclist was riding south in the bike lane of Lewes Road.

“A man heading in the opposite direction collided with her, causing both to fall to the ground.

“The e-scooter rider got up and continued his journey without any concern for the cyclist.

“The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

“Investigating officers are appealing for witnesses of the incident or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

“The suspect is described as 5ft 8in and was wearing a light grey baseball cap, a black jacket and jeans. He is believed to often travel on the road.

“Anyone who may be able to help is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting serial 198 of 13/10.”