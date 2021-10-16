Last-ditch bin strike talks called for tomorrow

Council and union bosses have agreed to meet tomorrow (Sunday 17 October) for last-ditch talks aimed at ending the strike by bin lorry drivers.

The current strike at City clean – Brighton and Hove City Council’s rubbish and recycling service – is due to end tomorrow.

But a second strike is due to start on Thursday (21 October) and could last until Sunday 21 November.

Both sides met at Hove Town Hall yesterday but failed to reach a deal after more than nine hours of talks about pay and conditions.

They are understood to have agreed to an outside arbitrator being called in if there is no breakthrough – a move that councillors called for at a special meeting three days ago.

But as yet, officials are not believed to have sought a dispensation that would enable rubbish to be collected from bin stores at blocks of flats.

Fire crews have already tackled a number of small fires as rubbish has piled up on the streets, at recycling points and elsewhere.

And yesterday fire chiefs urged people to be vigilant, with a warning about carelessly discarded cigarettes and fears that an arsonist could start a blaze.