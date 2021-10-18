Brighton man charged after sex attack

A man has been appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court charged with a carrying out a sex attack in a Brighton street.

James Cooke, 30, is due to appear before a crown court judge next month.

Sussex Police said today (Monday 18 October): “Police have arrested and charged a man following an attack on a woman in Brighton.

“The victim, in her thirties, was walking home along Eastern Road at about 3.45am on Saturday 11 September when she was sexually assaulted by a man at the junction of Montague Place and College Street.

“The woman’s screams for help were heard by a local resident who came to her aid and the man ran off.

“He was later arrested following detailed police inquiries.

“James Cooke, 30, of Peel Road, Brighton, has been charged with sexual assault.

“He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 7 October where he was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday 4 November.

“The victim continues to receive support from specialist officers.”