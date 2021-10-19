Suspected drug dealer appears in Brighton court after being stopped near Hove station

A suspected drug dealer has appeared in court in Brighton after being stopped by police near Hove railway station.

Gjon Meli, 34, was arrested in Denmark Villas, Hove, last Wednesday (13 October) and appeared before magistrates on Friday.

Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 19 October): “A man has been remanded in custody on suspicion of possessing cocaine with intent to supply after police stopped a hire vehicle in Hove.

“Officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit (SEU) stopped the vehicle seen driving erratically near Hove Railway Station on Wednesday 13 October.

“The vehicle was searched and 42 bags containing white powder were found. The powder was tested and was identified as cocaine. It had an estimated street value of up to £3,000.

“Gjon Meli was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, fraud by false representation, using a motor vehicle without valid insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and with obstructing a police officer.

“CID officers in Brighton charged the 34-year-old, of Park View, Wembley, with the offences and he appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 15 October.

“He was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on Friday 12 November.”