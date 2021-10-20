Sussex Police staff member arrested after rape claim

An independent watchdog is investigating after a Sussex Police member of staff was arrested on suspicion of rape.

He has been questioned about the allegation and interviewed on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The 55-year-old man has since been freed on conditional police bail.

The case is being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The watchdog said that it was investigating the matter and that the man was arrested on Wednesday 8 September.

The IOPC said: “The suspect was interviewed under caution and has been released on bail.

“No further details will be issued at this time.”

Sussex Police said that a 55-year-old man had been arrested and released on conditional bail.