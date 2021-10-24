Cyclist taken to hospital after being hit by police car in Brighton

A cyclist was taken to hospital after being hit by police car in the centre of Brighton last night (Saturday 23 October).

Sussex Police issued an appeal for witnesses and camera footage this morning, with an investigation under way.

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a marked police vehicle and a cyclist in Brighton.

“Emergency services attended the A23 Old Steine at the junction with St James’s Street around 8.40pm on Saturday (October 23) following the collision involving a pedal cyclist and a police car responding to an emergency call.

“The cyclist, a 27-year-old man from Brighton, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton as a precaution.

“He was discharged shortly afterwards.

“The road remained closed for a short period of time while emergency services responded to the collision.

“Officers investigating the matter are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch, in particular anyone who may have captured any relevant dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1335 of 23/10.”