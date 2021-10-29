Stay away from Lewes Bonfire urge safety chiefs

Lewes Bonfire is back but safety chiefs are urging the public to stay away from an event which has traditionally drawn crowds of tens of thousands.

Once again, roads will be closed and trains will skip Lewes and neighbouring stations on Friday 5 November, inconveniencing commuters and students as part of an attempt to keep people away.

And while Bonfire was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus, officials have warned that the risk of passing on the virus could be greater if the streets are overcrowded next week.

Adding to official concerns is that this year Bonfire will be held on a Friday, making the event potentially more attractive than usual.

A multi-agency group, led by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Please don’t travel to Lewes bonfire night.

“With Lewes Bonfire Night just days away and the number of covid cases steadily increasing, members of the public are being urged not to travel to the event.

“Last year’s cancellation due to covid restrictions and the fact that 5 November falls on a Friday could make it more popular this year.

“Measures, including changes to train services and road closures, are being brought in to help the event pass safely by managing the number of people attending.

“Emergency services, local authorities and transport operators have been planning for the celebrations for many months.”

East Sussex director of public health Darrell Gale said: “Cases have risen significantly in East Sussex over the last few weeks, demonstrating that coronavirus remains a serious health risk.

“We know that Bonfire usually brings people together but these celebrations unfortunately could mean a peak in cases afterwards which will naturally impact on the NHS.

“We urge everyone to wear face coverings, both inside and outside for events, and socially distance as much as possible – especially in homes and pubs. Let’s prevent a two-week peak.”

He added: “It is still possible to catch and spread covid-19, even if you are fully vaccinated. You should stay cautious to help protect yourself and others.”

He urged those planning to attend to take a “lateral flow test” beforehand and if it is positive, to stay home follow it up with a “PCR” test.

Officials also said that there were concerns about overcrowding in the narrow streets of Lewes.

Lewes District Council official Jo Dunk said: “We work closely with other organisations and with crowd control experts to identify where they may be problems with overcrowding.

“We will have stewards working on the night, giving people advice on where they should avoid and we ask that anyone who chooses to attend follows this guidance to help keep people safer.”

The multi-agency group said that 896 injuries had been reported since 2010. Many of those injured were hurt on the procession routes and by bangers or other fireworks.

Fire chief Nigel Cusack said: “Fireworks are by their very nature able to cause serious injuries, as well as pose a fire risk.

“Crowded spaces make it harder for us to reach emergencies which is why we would like people from outside of Lewes to attend events nearer them to reduce the number of people in the town.”

And Temporary Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges, from Sussex Police, said: “Unfortunately, every year the event is held we make arrests.

“In 2019 this included arrests on suspicion of assaulting police, carrying weapons and possession of drugs. This is clearly not acceptable.

“Our officers will be supporting other emergency services and Lewes District Council on the night to put public safety first.”

The multi-agency group said: “Road closures will be in place around the town from 4.45pm.

“Diversions will be in place for traffic to travel outside of the town. Lewes residents are advised to get vehicles home before 4.30pm to avoid any road closures in place. Visitors are advised not to bring vehicles into the town.

“The road closures will include

A27 junction with A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout)

A27 junction with A26 (Southerham Roundabout)

A26 junction with B2192 Ringmer Road (Earwig Corner)

C7 Kingston Road junction with C324 Wellgreen Lane

A275 Offham Road junction with B2116 Plumpton Road

A27 junction with Southerham Lane (Cliffe Industrial Estate)

…

“Parking restrictions will begin to be imposed from noon.

“A full list of road closures and parking restrictions will be available at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/lewesbonfire.

“Plans for rail travel on Friday 5 November are as follows

There will be no trains calling at Lewes, Glynde, and Southease after 5pm.

There will be no trains calling at Cooksbridge after the 4.24pm from Victoria to Eastbourne has stopped there at 5.23pm – the same as previous years following representations and review.

There will be no trains calling at Falmer after the departure of the 6.31pm Brighton to Hastings service at 6.40pm. This is a change from previous years when the last train was at 5pm and it has been made in response to feedback.

“No trains will call at the above stations until the first timetabled trains on the morning of Saturday 6 November.”