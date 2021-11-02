BREAKING NEWS

GUN forced to reschedule Sussex concert as whole band contracted COVID-19

Posted On 02 Nov 2021 at 4:03 pm
By :
Comment: 0

GUN will be now be performing live in Sussex next year

Glasgow hard rockers, GUN, who unleashed their Whiskey And A Prayer single earlier this year, have now confirmed that certain dates on their extensive UK tour for November and December 2021, have had to be put back. This includes their Sunday 19th December concert at the Mid Sussex Music Hall which is located in Hassocks Station Car Park, Station Approach East, BN6 8HN. This will now take place on Friday 17th March 2022. Purchase your tickets HERE.

The whole band and management team unfortunately contracted Covid over the last few months.
The delays caused by severe illness and slow recovery for some of the team have had a huge impact on progress of the forthcoming album ‘The Calton Songs’, so it has been pushed back – and accordingly so have the majority of the shows on the tour.

GUN

Between July and September 2021, all GUN band members and management contracted COVID-19 and were forced to halt work on the December album release completely – which has had a huge impact on the campaign plans.
GUN have been forced to rearrange a portion of their “Calton Songs Tour” is scheduled to conclude in March 2022.

GUN frontman Dante Gizzi said: “We can only apologise to the world’s finest fans for moving these gigs, but we would like to play the new album while on tour. We’re all excited to see everyone over the next few months. It’s been a very difficult and indeed scary time for us, with some of the team becoming seriously ill and still not being fully recovered even now. Stay safe everyone and we will see you very soon. And now we can PROMISE you Better Days ahead!”

Revised GUN tour dates:
2021
Thursday, November 11, 2021 – The Tramshed, Cardiff with The Dead Daisies.
Friday, November 12 – Trecco Bay, Wales, Rockstock.
Saturday, November 13 – Great Yarmouth, UK Hard Rock Hell, ABC.
Friday, 19 November – Queen Symphonic (Dante only) The London Palladium.
Friday, November 26 – WinterStorm Festival, Troon
Saturday, December 11 – Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow
Sunday, December 12 – The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen,

2022
Friday, 4 March 2022 – Manchester, Night People.
Saturday, 5 March – Hull, The Welly Club.
Wednesday, 9 March – Newcastle, The Cluny.
Thursday, 10 March – Wolverhampton KK’s Steel mill.
Friday, 11 March – Brighton, Mid Sussex Music Hall.
Saturday, 12 March – Dover, Booking Room.
Sunday, 13 March – Bath, Komedia.
Monday, 14 March – Milton Keynes, The Stables.
Thursday, 17 March – Stoke on Trent, Eleven.
Friday, 18 March – Bradford, Night Train.
Saturday, 19 March – London, Camden Power Haus.
Saturday, 26 March – Buckley, Tivoli.

For tickets and further information, visit www.gunofficial.co.uk

Follow GUN:
Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / Spotify

New tour flyer (click to enlarge)

