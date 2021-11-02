Third time unlucky for Brighton robbers

Two teenagers have been arrested after police officers responding to a pair of robberies in Brighton thwarted a third attempt.

​Officers were called to the Sainsbury’s in Lewes Road at 10.30pm on Thursday, October 21, to reports of a 17-year-old boy having been robbed by two people outside the store.

​Less than five minutes later, officers responded to reports of a robbery in Upper Lewes Road where a 20-year-old man described being threatened by two teenage boys, who stole his belongings before making off.

​A search of the area led officers to Hartington Road, where they interrupted a confrontation involving four people at around 11pm.

​Two of the group matched descriptions given by the victims of both previous robberies and made off, but were chased by officers and detained. A search discovered they were in possession of items stolen from the earlier incidents.

​The pair – a 14-year-old boy from Burgess Hill and a 16-year-old boy from Lewes – were arrested on suspicion of robbery and attempted robbery.

​They were released on conditional bail until January 21, 2022.

​Temporary Superintendent Nick Dias said: “The determination and proactive policing all of these officers displayed in responding swiftly to both robbery reports, and preventing two more people from falling victim, is a perfect example of the force’s commitment to clamping down on robberies in Brighton and Hove.

​“A great deal of work goes on behind the scenes by police officers and staff to tackle the root causes of these crimes, but sometimes there is no substitute for the tenacity of officers, who know their communities inside and out, responding directly to incidents.”